Advertisement

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, was on Wednesday involved in a fatal auto crash that killed two of his aides, a report by People’s Gazzate said.

According to sources, the convoy was involved in an accident while returning from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to his residence in the Federal Capital Territory.

Although Jonathan was not admitted into any of the units in the hospital, some members of his team were critically injured.

He had barely returned from an international assignment when the accident happened.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, which confirmed the incident, admitted that two people died in the accident.

The spokesman for the FRSC, Mr. Bisi Kazeem said: “Two people died in the accident. It was the ex-President’s convoy that was involved but he was not in the car that had the accident.”