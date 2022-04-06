Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Political office holders and other public servants who have their eyes on any political office in Bauchi state have been directed to immediately resign their appointments.

The directive to that effect was given by the State Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed who directed that they should tender their letters of resignation to the Secretary to the State Government on or before Friday, 8th April, 2022.

In a statement by Mukhtar M. Gidado, Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor said

“This directive is in compliance with the electoral Act 2022 which provides that political appointees and other public servants aspiring for political offices in the 2023 General Elections are to resign their appointments 30 days before the conduct of Primary elections in respect of the specific posts they are aspiring for.”

The statement said “The directive is contained in a circular issued by the office of the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government.”

It also directed Honourable Commissioners wishing to contest to hand over their offices to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.

Other political office holders should accordingly hand-over Government property in their possessions to the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the Head of Civil Service, Bauchi.