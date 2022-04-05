Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Ekwulobia, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, reportedly turned bloody few hours after a special prayer mass was marked in the church, to seek God’s intervention on the raging security challenges in the state.

It was gathered that Monday night, which was just few hours after the prayer that was organized and graced by Governor Soludo, unknown gunmen stormed the Ekwulobia diocesan headquarters and shot down two security men at the premises.

The security men, according to reports, were allegedly killed for attending the prayer mass, despite IPoB’s sit-at-home order, which bans human and vehicular movements in the state and the entire Igbo land every Monday

Recall that Governor Soludo had, on Monday organized a state-wide special prayer rally to seek the face of God and present the state and her security situation before Him.

The Governor, while speaking at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Ekwulobia where he attended his own prayer mass, presided over by Bishop Peter Okpalaeke, also expressed hope that the conclusion of the prayer session shall mark the end of sit at home and insecurity in Anambra State; as he also urged gunmen to shield their swords, surrender and embrace peace and dialogue.

The Anambra State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the attack on Tuesday, but however said it was only one security guard that was killed during the attack, which he said happened at about 10:30 p.m.