The 2023 election will be Atiku Abubakar’s last shot at becoming president, Kola Abiola, a son of late MKO Abiola, has said.

The son of the late acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election said this during an interview on ARISE TV on Friday evening.

While dismissing the idea that Atiku is too old to contest for president, Kola queried: “If we have people older than him running in this election, why shouldn’t he? Whatever happens, this will definitely be his last go at it.”

Kola, who said he is close to Atiku, said he was not certain he would be running for president when asked if he would contest against the former vice president in the 2023 presidential election.

“I am not contesting yet, I am consulting. I just joined the party and I am still speaking with my BOTs [Board of Trustees] and with people generally,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kola, who recently joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), rubbished the idea that the southwest should not contest for the president if it is zoned to the South by the major political parties.

He posited that the candidates with the best intentions for Nigeria should be supported to occupy political positions.

“The first thing Nigeria needs today is a President that signifies Nigeria, a person that is seen as a Nigerian first.

“If we solve that problem, all other things are solved.”

He said the youths who are about 60 per cent of Nigeria’s population want people who will change the country positively, saying they care less about the rotational system.