Advertisement

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, has restated commitment to ensure transparent and credible selection of the paramount ruler of the proposed Sayawa Chiefdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Bauchi State Government on Dec. 17, 2021, inaugurated a committee to review the creation of the Sayawa Chiefdom in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas of the state.

Mohammed stated this during the presentation of a report by the committee, on Friday in Bauchi.

He said the measure was imperative towards transparent selection of the traditional ruler, stressing that whoever ascended the throne would give the people the kind of leadership they desire.

“This administration focuses at fostering peace and harmonious coexistence among the heterogeneous ethnic and religious groups in the area,” he said.

Mohammed said that part of the mandate of the committee was to investigate the lingering problem in the area and proffer durable solutions acceptable to all.

While commending the committee for good performances, Mohammed pleged to study the report to fast track implemention of its recommendations.

“The government is honest and sincere in trying to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“As democrats, we are not going to do it without carrying the people along. I’ll meet those who have some misgivings or mistrust, so that we will bring lasting solutions to the problem because we all belong to the Bauchi State.

“Our desire as a government is to put in place a Sayawa Chiefdom that will be embrace by all stakeholders without resulting to litigation, for peace to reign in the area.

“Let me make it clear that our administration has no prejudice for or against any of the parties involved in the task for the creation of the Sayawa Chiefdom,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Committee, Mr Jubrin Chinade, also said that inauguration of the committee was informed by the governor’s desire to find lasting solution to the nagging problem in the two affected council areas.

Chinade lauded the governor for his support to committee which facilitated successful hconduct of its assignment.