Advertisement

In his effort to facilitate and strengthen movement of citizens and farm produce in rural towns and communities, as part of good service delivery, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state flagged-off roads network in Garo town and neighbouring communities of Kabo local government.

Representing the governor, Commissioner for local governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Murtala Sule Garo, who was supported by the Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure Development, Eng. Idris Wada, at the ground breaking ceremony, Saturday, assured that, Ganduje administration would work round the clock to improve rural infrastructural development.

There is an 18km long road from Kanye-Kabo-Dugabau, which crosses eight Wards out of the ten Wards of Kabo local government. The project started by 2018 and abandoned half way.

But the contract was revoked when 9km was constructed and re-awarded, for the completion of the remaining 9km. The total cost of the contract is N1.6b.

There is also another road construction within Kabo town, which cumulatively stands at 3.9km, at the total cost of over N800m.

Experts believe that the project when completed would immensely assist movement of farm produce among the communities, apart from easing movement of individuals without any hitches.

This project, like similar projects across so many rural communities in the state, faults unsubstantiated claims by some people that, rural communities are abandoned in the infrastructural development of this administration. Similar projects could also be sighted elsewhere.