The trial of former Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) Dr. Ngozi Olejeme before Justice Maryam Hassan Aliyu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi Abuja could not continue today, March 28, 2021 because the defendant allegedly slumped at home today.

According to her counsel, Paul Erokoro SAN, the defendant slumped at exactly 6:30 am today while getting set for court, and was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Jabi, Abuja for medical attention.

Erokoro presented a letter informing the court about the development and praying for an adjournment. He further told the court that he could not present a medical report as the hospital was still reviewing her case.

Responding, the prosecuting counsel, Sir Steve Odiase did not oppose the application for adjournment. “My lord, they served us with a letter seeking for an adjournment based on the defendant’s ill health, and being the defendant’s first time absenting herself in the court and for the interest of justice, we are not opposing their application seeking adjournment.

“Meanwhile, for record purposes, we came prepared with five witnesses in court, and all of them stood up for recognition,” he said.

Justice Aliyu thereafter adjourned the matter till April 13, 2022, for continuation of trial.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is prosecuting Olejeme on a nine count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy, abuse of office, diversion of public funds and money laundering to the tune of over One Billion Naira.