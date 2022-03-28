Advertisement

The Federal Government has directed all offices to close by 1p.m. on Tuesday, so as to mobilise support for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe, Permanent Secretary (Service Welfare Office), Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), made this known in a circular she issued on Monday, in Abuja.

“As you are aware, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be meeting the Black Stars of Ghana in continuation of the 2022 FIFA World-Cup Qualifier, Playoff, (Return Leg).

“There is a need to mobilise support for the Nigerian team.

“Consequently, I am directed to inform you that all offices will be closed at 1.00pm on Tuesday, March 29,” she said.

According to her, Permanent Secretaries are requested to give this circular wide publicity to achieve the desired result.

NAN reports that Tuesday’s Nigeria and Ghana clash will be played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, by 6 p. m.