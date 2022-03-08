Advertisement

APC Youths Renaissance has condemned what it described as palace coup against the leadership of the party led by the Governor of Yobe State and Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Mallam Mai Mala Buni by the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello today in Abuja.

Reacting to the development in a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the National Secretary of the group, Mr. Collins Edwin, the group condemned what it termed as palace coup against the Yobe State Governor by some forces within the party with ulterior motives concerning the upcoming national convention and the 2023 Presidential Election.

The group urged party members not to loose sleep over the matter as Mai Mala Buni remains the duly recognized Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party who will preside over the forthcoming national convention.

It however expressed worry over how some forces have allowed their personal interest to drive them in to creating unnecessary controversies and acrimonies in the party without minding the health status of Mala Buni who went for medical check-ups some days ago.

Our question is, where were these forces when the party was heavily indebted, divided and unattractive to Nigerians?

Now that Buni has made the party very attractive with more than 40 million registered members, huge debt profile settled, court cases resolved and APC having a permanent Secretariat in Abuja with high profile defections that these forces ganged up to remove him on flimsy excuses.

We therefore reject the coup and urge the Independent National Electoral Commission not to recognize anyone else except Mala Buni as the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party.

Signed:

Mr. Collins Edwin,

National Secretary,

APC Youths Renaissance