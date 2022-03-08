Advertisement

The already decrepit organization – the Tertiary Education Trust Fund [TETFUND] whose reputation of having corrupt individuals as its Executive Secretary [ES] is second to none, has recently be blessed with another corrupt stooge to take over from the outgoing Executive Secretary, Professor Suleiman Bogoro – his term in office expires March 18, 2022.

According to the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education (FMoE), Ben Goong, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Arc Sunday S.T. Echono as Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). Echono retired as Permanent Secretary, FMoE in January after spending 35 years in service.

Interesting to note is the corrupt activities engaged by the new appointee while he served as the Permanent Secretary to the federal ministry of education. According to investigations by 247ureports.com, Echono has a record at the federal ministry of education that is not so pristine. He is said to have facilitated the many corrupt activities that occurred under the Adamu Adamu leadership at the ministry. “He signed off” on many of the illicit transactions and dubious contracts that were manufactured and issued at the education ministry.

Some of the dubious activities were monitored and published by 247ureports.com. One of the more disturbing reports – How Minister Of Education, Adamu Adamu Uses Gangs Of Corrupt Aides To Swindle Education Ministry – details how the Adamu Adamu and his relatives turned the ministry affairs into a family affair for close cronies and friends. They shared contracts amongst themselves without executing the said contracts. the report revealed the activities at the office of the federal ministry of Education “to have reduced to a family business operated by shadowy crime-gang – a septic aggregation of nepotism and corrupt practices”.

Last year, the operatives at the federal ministry of education purchased a N1.2billion home in Maitama, Abuja for the federal minister, Adamu Adamu – under the authority of the Permanent Secretary, Sunday Echono and the then Director of Procurement at the federal ministry.

Another report – Exclusive: Adamu Adamu In Trouble As EFCC Makes Arrest, Opens Investigation On Education Ministry – also narrates the corrupt activities within the education ministry under the watch of the Permanent Secretary. It shows the extent the foremost antigraft agency had gone to probe into the illicit activities.

Echono’s appointment comes against the principles of equity and fair play. Already his blood brother heads the newly formed Secondary School Commission. According to our source, Echono represents the new cabal within the Education ministry. “He knows too much” to be allowed to go unsettled.

Stay tuned for the comprehensive report