The relationship between the Alema of Warri Kingdom, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan and the esteemed lawyer and powerful Kogi State politician, Natasha Akpoti, will be pushed to a formal level on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The historic ceremony is expected to be the biggest gathering of international faces in Kogi State.

Royalty, top government functionaries in Africa, high-ranking diplomats and directors of powerful multinational companies have already confirmed their attendance to the marriage ceremony.

The tradition marriage of the quiet-spoken, backroom power broker, strategist and man of great personal integrity, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan and the Kogi State flamboyant politician and tower of strength to the good people of Ebiraland, Natasha Akpoti will take place in Okene.