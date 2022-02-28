Advertisement

The Jigawa Police Command has confirmed the death of a 35-year-old woman, Ladi Anndu, after being attacked by unknown person(s), in Hadejia Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Lawan Shiisu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident occurred on Sunday, at about 8:45 p.m.

Shiisu said that the matter was reported to the police by one Linder Geoffrey, a sister to the deceased, who alleged that unknown person (s) trespassed into Anndu’s room at Gandu quarters and attacked her with a sharp object.

“On 26/02/2022, at about 2045hrs, one Linder Geoffrey, came to the station and reported that on the same date at about 2030hrs, unknown persons trespassed into Ladi Anndu, her sister’s room used a sharp object and inflicted injuries on her neck.”

“Upon receipt of the report, the police visited the scene and took the victim to hospital for treatment,” Shiisu said, adding that a blood covered scissors was recovered from the scene as exhibit.

He explained that the victim, who died later while receiving treatment, was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

According to him, the police had raided the area in an effort to arrest the suspected culprit