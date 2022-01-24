Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Bauchi Emirate Council has suspended the title of Jakadan Bauchi from the former Speaker Federal House of representatives Yakubu Dogara over recent Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro local government areas violence on 21sr memorial anniversary of Late Baba Peter Gonto.

Briefing newsmen the Galadiman Bauchi District Head of Zungur Surveyor Saidu Ibrahim Jahun Said ” the Emirate Council decided to suspend his title of Jakadan Bauchi until the determination of the case by the court”.

He said “You may recall that on 4th January 2022, the Emirate expressed its stand on the incidence of Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa of the 30 and 31 December 2021. We condemned the incidence describe it as barbaric, and misleading and called on government to investigate fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book.

Galadiman Bauchi said ,”at the recent council meeting we reviewed the case again and express out dismay on one of the sons of the area a stakeholder and our traditional title holder who was mentioned as one misleading the people and perpetrating the incidence, more surprisingly, he did not sympathize or show any sign of remorse to what happened to their royal highnesses the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass”

You would recalled that a crisis occurred during the 21st memorial anniversary of Late Baba Peter Gonto,

The occasion polarized Sayawa community in to two those in support and those against the occasion, former Speaker Dogara wrote to the IGP and advised that the occasion should be suspended and alleged that because the organisres sidelined some prominent stakeholders in the area and he warned that there may be crisis if the organizers go ahead with their plans, Emirs of Bauchi and Dass werre attacked10 houses were burnt several vehicles damaged as a result of the incident, the Bauchi State Government filed a suit against Yakubu Dogara and 28 others over the incident