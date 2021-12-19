Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Former Governor of Abia State Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been dragged to court for his inability to declare his interest to contest for the President of Nigeria in 2023.

The sued was file by Comrade Aliyu Ladan and Lawan Abdullahi before Bauchi State High Court Number three Presided over by Justice Mohammed A Sambo.

Addressing a Press Conference in Bauchi over the weekend the Plaintiffs alleged that only Kalu can rescue Nigeria as the country is deep in suffering and only a strategic thinker like Kalu can rescue the country. They said, “We know his capacity to change the scenario, his capacity to change things from negative to positive, He has done it in Abia state,despite its challenges Kalu turned the people of Abia into good persons in Nigeria,because of his laudable achievements and leadership capacity, we have entered in to agreement with him last 2nd February 2021 that he will contest for president but he is reluctant to declare his interest,

Plaintiffs said “Kalu is a person with all the capacity and capability to change the narratives of a nation, he is a man of purpose and foresight , a mentor to many citizens, a dynamic Nigerian, an advocate of justice, a revolutionary politician, aconsumate administrator, master strategy, he is a blessing not only to Igbo but the entire Nigerians “

” We are in court because we want the court to respect our agreement, for contesting as President of Nigeria, we want the Court to compel Kalu,to declare his interest to run in the 2023 General election, as a presidential candidate, under the flat form of APC or anyother Party, we want the court to direct Kalu to commence preparation and put all the necessary and put all machinery in place, for the purpose of contesting as Presidential candidate”

The plantiffs said that many credible groups across the six senatorial zones were drumming support for Kalu to vie for president in 2023 because they found him worthy to deliver good governance to the nation. They said that credibility, honesty, and the capacity to deliver endeared Kalu to all Nigerians

“Kalu have had deep relationships, with all Nigerians and he never disappointed in any of these relations, he has known many Nigerians, and had so many businesses across North and Southern parts of the country for decades and have never disappointed anybody in terms of buying and selling, because he is a man of his words a trustworthy ,find him worthy because we know whatever he say, he will do, and whatever he say he will not do, he will not do it, he is sincere to Nigerians, and Nigerians are always sincere to him”

The Plaintiffs described him as a presidential material with experience in the private sector, executive and legislative arms of government.

They urged the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to commence a process of adopting him as the sole candidate of the party.

They stressed that Kalu’s managerial skill, experience, and national appeal put him in the best position to rule Nigeria in 2023.

When the case was assigned to the Presiding Judge Justice Sambo ordered the Plaintiffs to serve Kalu with the originating summons in Abuja outside the jurisdiction of the court and adjourned the suit to 27 January 2022 for hearing, copiees of the suit number BA/331/2021 was distributed to reporters at the press conference.