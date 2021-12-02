Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has explained that only Allah knows who are the beneficiaries of fuel subsidy in Nigeria.

Atiku stated this when he answered questions from newsmen at the end of his meeting with Northeast Business Community in Gombe, He said there is a mistake somewhere over the issue of subsidizing fuel by the Federal Government,but the subsidy paid doesn’t help a common man.



He said ” let me give a brief History in Nigeria ,when we are in Government we intended to remove the subsidy ,but in fiur phases, I chaired the committee that started the action, we have done the first and the second removal of fuel subsidy ,but we didn’t do the third and the fourth our tenure ended, when Late Umaru Yar’adua of blessed memory came, he didn’t continue with the programme of removing subsidy , so also Jonathan came after Umaru , he also didn’t continue with the programme, and Buhari even before he came during his campaign period He said he didn’t understand why are they removing subsidy, we thought when he came he will come with a good idea on how to address the problems of paying subsidy he didn’t don’t, that’s what brought us to where we are today. “



Atiku said ” In fact I don’t tell lies when it comes to Politics or government official work this subsidy only God knows who are benefitting from it , but it didn’t benefit a common man, I think what we should do is to sit down with all stakeholders and look at the issue and how we will genuinely help a common man and all Nigerians and remove the subsidy”

When asked what will he said the way Boko haram war kept lingering , Atiku replied “government negligence “

He commended the North East Business Communities for the confidence reposed on him that he will provide a good leadership to Nigeria in 2023.

Atiku said ” its really historic and encouraging the pledge made by the business community to purchased the nomination form for him.and to spend from kobo to 100 million on his effort to become Nigeria President in 2023, it didn’t happen anywhere.

He said he hope we will continue to work together until we rescue our country from the sad and ugly situation we are in.

Atiku sought for unity more support and prayers to succeed.