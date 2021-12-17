Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Traders at the main market, Onitsha, Anambra state have raised the alarm over alleged plans by the market leadership to build shops in the only remaining motor park at the market.

The traders alleged that the market leadership was contemplating such plans in collaboration with some traders under the aegis of Progressives Traders Against Congestion during the Christmas and New year break.

Spokesman of the aggrieved traders, Chief Okwuchukwu Nwafor also alleged the leadership plan to extend the normal reopening of the market from January 4 to 14 or 15 to enable them complete the buildings.

He called on Gov. Willie Obiano to prevail on the leadership of the market to perish such plan to avoid breakdown of law and order in the market.

He said, “The traders are against building of the shops in the motor park located beside Onitsha Main Market White House, which is the administrative headquarters of the popular market because it is the only open and entry space where Fire Service Officials can fight fire in case of any fire disaster.

“The space is also where people can dump their rescued goods in case of any fire disaster that threatens the traders goods, and building shops on the only remaining park is like telling the traders to leave the market.

“How can any reasonable market leader conceive the plan of building shops in the only open space in market which is already over congested? We appeal to Governor Obiano not to approve such construction of shops if he still loves the traders.”