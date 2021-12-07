Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

If the account of Prince Kanu Meme, is anything to go by, then, all might not be well with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in the facility of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Kanu is currently detained in the facility of the DSS on the order of Justice Binta Murtala Nyako-led Federal High Court in Abuja on charges of treasonable felony preferred against him by the federal government of Nigeria.

Prince Kanu Meme, the younger brother of the IPOB leader alleged that Nnamdi Kanu is being denied food and that the Nigeria’s secret police has also denied him his medical report after taking his blood for more than 21 times.

Prince Kanu Meme who was on a routine visit to the detained separatist leader, disclosed the alleged ill-treatment by the DSS in a terse statement.

The pro-biafra leader regretted the action of the DSS despite several court pronouncement ordering the Nigerian government to make available to him the medical report.

The statement by the younger brother partly read, “Just visited the Alpha Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Department of State Security Services Abuja. During my interaction with him, he told me that he has been denied food since yesterday.

“As if that wasn’t enough, DSS had also denied him his medical report after taking his blood for more than 21 times. They have continuously disobeyed all the court orders.”