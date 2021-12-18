Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has given governors of the South East region two weeks to unveil the proposed Ebubeagu security organization in order to tackle the insecurity challenges in the zone before the end of the year.

President General of the Igbo organization, Prof. George Obiozor, as disclosing this in his Christmas and new year message to Ndigbo in Owerri.

The report quoted him as saying: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide calls upon the governors of the southeast to keep their promise by rolling out the security outfit, Ebubeagu before December,31 2021. This will go a long way to enhance security situation in the southeast.”