By: Helen Mba Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State have shot dead a suspected kidnapper at New Layout, Nkaliki in Abakaliki.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah explained that the suspect was among a three man gang who kidnapped one Mrs Felicia Chukwu while driving along Nsugbe Street Abakaliki.

She noted that police operatives were able to trail the suspected kidnappers to Nkaliki where they engaged them in a gun fight resulting in the death of one.

The PPRO said the woman was rescued unhurt and taken to hospital for medical check up.

She said that a Barretta pistol with 99mm live ammunition and a Toyota car belonging to the victim were recovered from the suspects.

“On 14th December 2021 at about 1600hrs information was received through the Command control room that One Chukwu Felicia Nkechi ‘f’ of No. 3 Eze-Ukwaje street mile 50 Abakaliki was kidnapped in her official car, a Toyota corolla Car 2011 model along Nsugbe street Abakaliki by some armed men.

On the strength of the report, the Police Operatives attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Command swung into action, trailed the kidnappers to their hideout at New Layout Nkaliki in Abakaliki Local Government Area of the State. The hoodlums on sighting the Police opened fire at them, the Policemen professionally engaged them in a gun duel and during the encounter one of the hoodlums who was later identified by the victim as the gang leader, sustained bullet wound injuries, while his other gang members escaped to the nearby bush abandoning the victim/Vehicle.

The victim was rescued unhurt and taken to the hospital for a medical check-up. The following items were recovered from the scene, One English Berretta pistol, with 9mm live ammunition and the said Toyota Corolla Car.

The injured suspect was rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki for medical treatment but was later confirmed dead by a Doctor on duty. The body was deposited at the same hospital mortuary for presentation.”

The Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command CP. Aliyu Garba, has ordered an intensive manhunt of the fleeing gang members as he reaffirms the Command’s continued commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the citizens of the State.