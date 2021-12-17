Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Igwe Dr Keneth Orizu 111 of Nnewi, Anambra state, has applauded the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Prof. Joe Ugboaja on his developmental strides at the permanent site of the health institution.

The highly revered monarch who was accompanied by members of his royal cabinet, President Generals and other stakeholders in the industrial town commended the CMD during his working visit to the hospital.

Some of the ongoing projects he inspected include laboratory building complex nearing completion, huge drainage system to tackle erosion menace, adminstrative block which has been abandoned for long, GOPD and roads under construction.

Igwe Orizu recalled that the new CMD made a promise to him before he assumed leadership of the hospital that movement of NAUTH to her permanent site would occupy a front burner in his administration.

He said that he was satisfied with infrastructural development by the new CMD leadership at the permanent site.

The President General of Uruagu-Nnewi, Chief Innocent Okoli who accompanied the monarch in the visit also thumbed up the NAUTH’s new CMD for putting the hospital on a right footing.

Also, the President General of Nnewichi-Nnewi, Hon Soge Egbuna commended the CMD for the observable transformation that has taken place in NAUTH few weeks into his tenure.

In the same vein, Obi Umudim-Nnewi, His Highness Obi Bennett Okafor and Obi Nnewichi-Nnewi, His Highness Obi George Onyekaba expressed satisfaction with the pace of infrastructural development taking place in NAUTH

Ugboaja thanked Igwe Nnewi, who he described as a father and a living sage for creating time to visit NAUTH.

He attributed the positive development n the hospital to the collective efforts of all the staff of the institution.

The CMD while appreciating the good people of Nnewi especially the stakeholders who have indicated their intentions to partner with NAUTH restated his vision of making the health institution one of the first five best teaching hospital in the nation.