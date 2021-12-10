Advertisement

Gideon Folayo

The former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde is currently a subject of gossip among some staff of the EFCC for using his influence to pervert investigations into some corrupt members of the society and state government.

This reporter has it on good authority that a former House of Representatives member from Delta State, Solomon Leroy Ahwinahwi is the alleged anchor man between a popular contractor in Delta State, Chief John Oguma, Delta State Government and the EFCC using Lamorde.

According to impeccable sources within the commission narrated how Mr Oguma has been using his first son to reach out to Awhinahwi who now moves the bribe money for killing investigation to Lamorde before supposedly passing it to the current Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

“Last week, his first son flew into Abuja, where he met the former Reps member in Transcorp Hilton Hotel and gave him envelope of a $100,000 to bribe investigators. Oguma does this often and even though Ahwinahwi does not give us the money, he tells the contractors that he gives it to us”, stated an operative to us.

“Even in Delta State, the government patronises the EFCC through the same guy. We have evidences of him calling our former Chairman before those he collects money from, put it on loud speaker for them to hear, to give the assurance that indeed he is killing their cases. But the state file is still with us. If we can investigate governors of ruling party, one wonder why Lamorde thinks he can collect money from the Reps guy to divert justices. Worse of all is that these operatives don’t really see this money”, revealed another investigator.

This has made the commission to put Oguma and Awhinahwi on watch list, monitoring their every move, including all the corruption carried out by the politician using his Solevad and Associates company which was never declared while he was in government. The EFCC has also written to the State Government to supply them with all the jobs carried out by Oguma for proper investigation.