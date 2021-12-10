Advertisement

BY MBA HELEN ABAKALIKI

Since Government is not a good manager of business and in a bid to ensure efficiency, Ebonyi state government has sold its Cassava processing plants in Agba in Ishielu and Oshiri Onicha local government areas of the state as well as Rice Processing Plant located in Agba for One hundred and thirty million Naira.

Briefing newsmen at the end of this week’s Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources in the state, Chief Ogodoali Nome explained that the plants were handed over to the investors following a bidding process.

He stated that the move was designed to make the plants more productive and to create jobs for teeming unemployed youths in the state.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Mr Uchenna Orji said the state government had entered into private public partnership with a private company for the management of Chemical pathology, haematology and Blood Blank sited in State King David University of Medical Sciences Uburu.

He noted that the PPP terms of agreement gave the state government ten percent gross benefit and fifteen percent after three years.

Mr Orji said the the state government observed that the the Chairman of Universal Basic Education Board, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor was screened in error by the state House of Assembly for his second term in office as he was not relived of his job but was asked to proceed on leave.