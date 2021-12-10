Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Anambra State House of Assembly has passed the state 2022 Appropriation Bill of N141.9 billion.

The approval came on Thursday more than 53 days after Gov. Willie Obiano presented the 2022 appropriation bill of N141.9 billion to the House for approval.

The 2022 budget is N1.8 billion lesser than the N143.7 billion of 2021.

The passage followed adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation during plenary, in Awka.

Presenting the report, chairman of the committee, Mr Obinna Emeneka, said the budget was made up of N81.5 billion capital expenditure and N60.9billion recurrent expenditure, representing 57 per cent and 43 per cent respectively.

He said, “After thorough scrutiny and review, we recommend that the budget size for the 2022 fiscal year be retained except for little adjustments in some ministries, department and agencies’ allocation.

“That the sum of N141,969,369,784 be approved for the service of the Anambra state government for the year ending, Dec. 31, 2022 and for related purposes.

“The committee also recommend that funds should be released to MDAs to ensure effective budget performance in the coming year.

“We urged the outgoing administration to complete all the ongoing projects and it is expected that the incoming administration will consolidate on the gains.”

Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor commended the committee for a thorough scrutiny of the budget and conducted a voice-vote for the adoption of the report.

He noted that the House was the first to pass the 2022 budget in the country, adding that the budget size presented by the Governor touched all sectors of the state economy.

The house passed the bill after the voice-vote and the speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Pius Udo, to send a copy of the bill to Obiano for his assent.