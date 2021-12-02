Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church(CSMC), Bethel Cathedral,Numan, Yola District of Adamawa State has celebrated its Annual Harvest Anniversary Thanksgiving Service on Sunday with a call on Christians to let the lessons learnt and the spirit imbibed during the harvest season strengthen their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

In his sermon at the special Thanksgiving Service of the church with the theme: “HARVEST OF LIBERATION”, Special Apostle Segun Awofadeji stressed the need for Christians to be their brothers keeper and assist the less privileged and vulnerable for the spirit of harvest to further germinate in their daily lives.

Quoting copiously from the Holy Bible, the sermoner said that” Psalm 128:3 tells us that God Himself ordained harvest season with the major aim for man to eat the fruits of his labour. The harvest season is one of the principal convenant of God with man, and that is why He gives seed to the sower to ensure food on the table for the eater”.

“This is the reason harvest season is usually a period of celebration, jubilation and happiness, and it’s also a time to gather in the rewards of our labour or harvest (Proverb 6:8)”.

According to him,” Life is about sowing and reaping. It is either you are planting or harvesting. We are on Earth as a seed, someone will harvest us someday. So be not deceived, and Jehovah God Almighty is not mocked so therefore whatsoever you sow determines what you reap both in frequency, quality and quantity”.

While quoting from the Gospel of saint Matthew chapter 6: 21 that “For where your treasure is,there will your heart be”, he enjoined Christians”to always desire and pursue the growth and expansion of the God’s Kingdom.

He also declared that, “harvest season is a period when we re- assess and reappraise our relationship with God,a period of thanksgiving when we show gratitude to God, the Lord of harvest and also put our nation in prayers for us to overcome the multitude of challenges facing us as nation”.

In his remarks, the church Secretary/ Organist, Special Apostle (Dr) Moyosolu Sonaike called on Christians to go back to God and work in His way and stop depending on their ability and knowledge in their daily activities, especially in this end time.

He enjoined Ministers of God to

preach the true words of God as well as provide divine guidance to the people, adding that members of the church should depend on God for divine and Supernatural turnaround.