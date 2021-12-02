Advertisement

Press Release: 2nd Dec. 2021

From: Barrister Aloy Ejimakor

First, there was total absence of security operatives in court and around the outer perimeters as was the case during previous proceedings.

Second, Mazi Kanu was not in court and there was no officer from the DSS to explain why. But from what I surmised, both the court and the DSS might’ve concluded that his presence in court was not strictly required in the sort of application that was moved in court today.

Third, the court did not grant Kanu’s Legal Team the leave to move our application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to continue the trial. Recall that we had filed such application, arguing that the extraordinary rendition of Kanu constitutes a constitutional barrier to his trial. The court ruled that the application was not calendared for hearing today. That it will be heard at the next adjourned date.

Fourth, the court, after going through what it said is a tight judicial calendar, moved the date of the next hearing backwards from 19th to 18th January, 2022.

Finally, the court ruled that it will entertain all outstanding applications at the next hearing; and proceeded to make the following Orders:

1, That Mazi Kanu be given maximum comfort possible in the detention facility.

2, That he be allowed a change of clothing.

3, That he be allowed free practice of his Jewish faith including access to his Jewish religious materials.

4, That the DSS obey all previous orders granted in the matter, including allowing Kanu any visitor of his choice.

5, That Kanu be permitted, at his option, to mingle freely with other inmates or any other persons at the detention facility.

Signed:

Aloy Ejimakor

Special Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu/IPOB.

Abuja, 2nd December 2021.

—

Aloy Ejimakor, Esquire

Managing Partner

ADULBERT LEGAL SERVICES

11 Ukpo Close, Garki

Abuja FCT, Nigeria

+234 803 265 1660 aejimakor@gmail.com