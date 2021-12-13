Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has released over N3.2 billion for the payment of salary arrears of Abia workers in different parastatals.

Commissioner for Information, Dr. Eze Chikamnayo, who disclosed this at a press briefing Monday in Umuahia, explained that contrary to misconception in certain quarters, that no core civil servant in any Government Ministry is being owed.

He identified the benefiting parastatals to include Abia Health Management Board, N828 million; Secondary School teachers, N983 million; four months subvention to Abia State University Uturu; and 12 months arrears for staff of Abia State College of Education Technical, Arochukwu, ACETA.

Others include N520 million for Abia pensioners; two months subvention for Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH; five months subvention plus additional N200 million for College of Health Technology Aba to relocate to its permanent site; and four months subvention for Abia State Polytechnic.

The Commissioner who restated Ikpeazu’s commitment to the promotion of Abia workers’ welfare, said payment of the largesse had started since last week.

He advised management of the affected parastatals to ensure strict compliance and pay their workers according.

Responding to a question on why government should wait until there is a backlog of arrears of salary before defraying them, Chikamnayo blamed some elements allegedly sponsored by the opposition for sabotage and the endemic corruption in the system.

” Some people sponsored by the opposition have become the virus in computer of progress in Abia but never again shall Government give them any chance”, he said.