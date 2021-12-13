Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

40 years after formation, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has reviewed its constitution.

The exercise took place at the University of Port Hart Court (UNIPORT), in Rivers State, over the weekend, during its 66th Senate meeting

NANS’ Senate President , Comrade Chuks Okafor in a statement he made available to journalists in Awka, Anambra state on Monday, said a review of the constitution has become necessary giving the growing insecurity and threats to Nigeria.

The students association is the highest decision making body for students studying in institutions of higher learning in Nigeria and fully committed to the mainstreaming of students. Comrade Okafor, said that the constitution was unanimously adopted by all members to meet up with the realities of the present times during the National Convention.

According to him, the situation in Nigeria demands a quick review of the constitution to help protect Nigerian students.

“NANS Reviewed and Adopted her constitution; Delineating it according to geo-political zones. It is a giant stride to move the Association forward” he said .

He noted that the Port Harcourt 2021 declaration under his leadership has come to stay. He said “items in the adopted Constitution include the financial Independence of the students both home and abroad, to promote and encourage the socio-cultural and intellectual interests of members, to act as the representative of members at any given circumstances.

To maintain good relationship with the Nigeria Universities and to be the recognized liaison between members and the university authorities in the country, to promote and protect the educational interests and welfare of students, to protect/secure the fundamental rights and privileges of members, mostly students and to promote/protect the good name of NANS (Senate), at all times”.