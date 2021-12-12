Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Anambra State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) joined by some other stakeholders, has rose from a meeting held in Maitama, Abuja and resolved, amongst others, to affirm Sen. Andy Uba, as the authentic leader of the state chapter of the APC.

This decision is in tandem with the standing paradigm that the current gubernatorial candidate of the party becomes the leader of the party in the state.

The meeting, which was generously attended, comprised former senators, current and former members of the House of Representatives, current and former Presiding and Principal Officers of the State House of Assembly, 14 out of 17 members of the State Working Committee(SWC) of the Party, a former Minister, current and former zonal and national officers of the Party, as well as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the Party in the recently held Anambra gubernatorial election.

Among those in attendance were Senator Andy Uba and his deputy, Barrister Emeka Okafor, Senators Ik Obiora and Emma Anosike, Honourables Linda Ikpeazu, Vincent Ofumelu, Chidi Duru, Chiedu Eluemunor, Jerry Ugokwe, Ralph Okeke, Fort Dike, Chuma Nzeribe, Afam Ogene, Chizor Obidigwe and Peter Madubueze.

From the Anambra State House of Assembly were former Speakers, Ben Chuks Nwosu and Chinwe Nwaebeli; former and current Principal Officers, Ebele Obi and Lawrence Ezeudu, amongst five other serving members.

Also in attendance were former Minister of Transportation, John Emeka, former National Auditor, Paul Chukwuma, zonal Youth Leader, Olisaemeka Onyeka, and the State Chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike.

Other members of the SWC, who are members of the State Caucus, present were the deputy state chairman, Anaedobe Johnbosco, State Treasurer, Chris Udenze, Women Leader, Callista Nwachukwu, State Youth Leader, Augustine Mumoaife, Special(Physically Challenged) Leader, Obi Ndigwe.

Also in attendance was the zonal chairman, North, Ezenwa Ekwuaju and zonal chairman, South, Izuchukwu Okeke.

In line with Section 12:9(xviii) of the APC Constitution 2014(As Amended), which requires the admittance of two other leaders per senatorial zone to join the State Caucus, the following, Barrister C.J Chinwuba and Melville Ebo, North; Dozie Ikedife and Chidi Ogbaji, South; and Dennis Ngene and Chibuzor Obiakor were also in attendance.

The State Caucus received briefing from Ejidike on the State of the Party in Anambra, and accepted and adopted the Report given by the Chairman. These included the suspension handed down to the former state secretary, Chukwuma Agufugo and erstwhile publicity secretary, Okelo Madukaife.