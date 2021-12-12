Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has zoned its Presidential Candidate to the Southern part of the country.

Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, of Yobe State, announced the zoning arrangement ahead of 2023 general elections.

Governor Buni who chaired the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, presented the zoning of the 2023 Presidential ticket, to the leadership of the National Assembly and the leadership of the Party as follows:

President – (South)

Vice President – (North)

Senate President – (South)

Deputy Senate President – (North)

House of Reps Speaker – (North)

House of Reps Deputy Speaker – (South).

National Chairman – (North)

National Secretary – (South)

National Treasurer – (South)

Financial Secretary – (North)

Legal Officer – (North)

Welfare Officer – (South)

Auditor – (North)

National Youth Leader – (South)

National Woman Leader – (South)

Publicity Secretary – (South)

Persons With Disability PWD Leader – (South)