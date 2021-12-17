Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Coalition of Southern Nigeria Youths has vowed to resist any attempt to foist a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket on Nigerians in the 2023 general elections.

The group vowed to mobilise all Christian platforms to thwart such plans.

The Convener of the group, Moses Abeh, made this known in Asaba while reacting to a statement credited to the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket was a welcome idea.

But Abeh, in an interview with our correspondent, said a southern Muslim presidential candidate and northern Muslim deputy would not be accepted by southern youths, noting that the northern elites had earlier raised objections to a Christian/Christian ticket.

‘It is on record that the northern region made it clear that they will not accept a Christian presidential candidate and a northern Christian deputy.

‘If they cannot accept such, how do you now expect the south to bring a southern Muslim candidate and northern Muslim as deputy. It is not going to work,’ he said.

Insisting that it was the turn of the south to produce the next president, Abeh added that for fairness and equity, the South East should be supported for the presidency in 2023.

‘For it to be balanced, the South-West has taken a shot through Obasanjo’s eight years as president, and now Osinbajo is completing eight years as a deputy, meaning the South-West has taken 16 years at the presidency.

‘For South-South, Jonathan did five years as president and another three years as deputy, making it eight years for the region.

‘The South East is nil. If we have to be fair, if we have to judge based on equity, if we are preaching unity and peace, it is the turn of the South East to produce the president.

‘Except if they want to give the presidential slot of each of the political party back to the north, and then the northern candidate will now pick a deputy from the South East.

‘But I doubt if that will happen because it is the turn of the south to produce the president. I will appeal to them to zone the ticket to the South East,’ he said.

Urging stakeholders in the South East to unite and forge a common front to rally the support of other regions, Abeh said the group was presently working on how to get a credible, young and vibrant candidate that would unify the country and work for its progress.