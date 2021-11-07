Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is leading from results being collated at polling units and wards in Anambra state.

Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Advertisement Soludo [APGA] (60%, 805 Votes)

Ozigbo [PDP] (23%, 309 Votes)

Andy Uba [APC] (11%, 153 Votes)

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] (6%, 80 Votes) Total Voters: 1,347

Loading ... Loading ...

Although, it is too early to presume a winner in the election which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to make a formal declaration on, APGA has garnered more votes than other parties at some wards.

There are three leading candidates in the election – Professor Chukwua Soludo (APGA), Senator Andy Uba, All Progressives Congress (APC), and Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The three candidates are from Aguata Local Government, which will no doubt play a significant role in deciding the winner of the election.

From the results of wards in Aguata, Soludo is ahead of his closest opponents,

While collation is ongoing across LGAS, INEC has fixed Sunday for the final collation.