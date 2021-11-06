Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

The flagbearer of the African Action Congress (AAC) party in this weekend’s Anambra governorship election-Dr Chidozie Nwankwo has reiterated that he remains fully in the race, to win, so as to transform the lives of citizens of the state.

Dr Nwankwo made the reassurance in reaction to a spurious report currently circulating in the media that he has withdrawn for another candidate of another party, said there was no truth in the report.

According to him, that was a typical fake news concocted to deceive and mislead the unsuspecting public, especially hi teeming supporters in the state.

In an interview over the phone last night, Dr Nwankwo, popularly called “Overdoz” wondered how he would fathom such move when most candidates were actually considering stepping down in his favour.

He insisted that his presence in the governorship race was a devine mission, hence remains unshakable till he is declared winner and the governor-elect.

Nwankwo urged his supporters not be deceived by any political gimmick of anyone because he is going to sweep the stakes in the election.