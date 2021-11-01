Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The APC gubernatorial candidate, Sen. Andy Uba has demanded that the gubernatorial candidate of the All Peoples Grand Alliance( APGA) Prof. Charles Soludo should explain why he has not offered all the wonderful ideas he says he has to Gov. Wille Obiano to develop the state

Uba said, “Soludo only speaks long English but slow in action.

”If Soludo has all these ideas and yet allowed Anambra to be in such a terrible state, it means his ideas do not work.

“Soludo is close to Obiano, the only test of Soludo’s ideas is to be found in Obiano’s performance”

Sen. Andy Uba made this point during the recently held Anambra guber debate organised by Arise TV, but Soludo who came to the debate in a combatant mood, making all manners of innuendos that many say was unbecoming of a Professor in an attempt to bullying his co-candidates.

Uba alluded to the fact that N10b is being used to build the International Conference Centre while roads and schools in the state remains dilapidated, saying that Soludo ought to have advised Obiano not to embark on such a white elephant project but rather to invest such in roads.

Uba promised to conduct local government election within 6 months in office so as to trigger economic activities in the state as well provide tax incentives so attract investors to the state.