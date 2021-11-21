Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Another disaster has been recorded in Lagos state following the collapse of a 21-storey building on Monday.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Gerrard Road, Ikoyi.

Details of casualties figures in the high-rise building are not yet known but it is feared that many are trapped in the rubble of this new building collapse.

It was also gathered that the owner is a young guy who’s doing somee big stuff in the real estate market in Lagos.

Recall that in a separate incidence, one person who was trapped in the rubble of a two-storey building that collapsed at Glover Court, Ikoyi, was brought out dead, while four others were taken to the hospital.

The building, owned by Oak Homes limited, a real estate firm based in Lagos, collapsed in the evening hours while workers were labouring for their daily pay.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the state’s ambulance and fire services responded to the distress call and rescued four workers alive.

This came seven days after a two-storey building on Rufai Street, Ojuelegba, collapsed and injured four persons.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said emergency response plan was swiftly activated following the distress call.

He said three of the injured persons had been treated and discharged while the fourth injured victim was on admission at a hospital.