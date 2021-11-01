Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

An elder statesman and Chairman Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has appealed to the people of Anambra state to allow the Nov 6 governorship election to hold peacefully.

He said if the Saturday poll was disrupted, the people of the State and indeed Ndigbo would be the losers.

Making the appeal in his capacity as leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo elders, Iwuanyanwu described the success of the election as vital and crucial to the people of the state and Ndigbo in general.

He said, “Anambra state is a cradle of development and achievements in education, politics, industry, commerce and religion.

“Onitsha was the first port of call in 1857 when the white missionaries came to Igboland. In terms of Industry and economy, Anambra is a leading state.

The elder statesman enumerated great heroes produced by the state who left legacies showcasing Ndigbo and Anambra people as great, appealing that the present generation should not destroy the legacies they left behind.

He added, “The youths in Anambra should not shed blood of innocent citizens who will turn out to vote. Those who may lose their lives if there is any disturbances are our brothers and sisters.

“We all owe it a duty to our forebears and posterity to avoid any action that could cause blood shed in Anambra state or any part of Igboland or even in Nigeria”.

Acknowledging the agitation among the youths in the State, the Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo said he had sought the cooperation of governments and Ohanaeze Ndigbo on the industrialisation programme for Southeast region.

“I’m with the cooperation of the governments and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide working on the industrialisation programme for South East to transform Igboland into an economy that will create job for our youths.

“The programme will also see to the production of goods and services to improve our Gross Domestic Product and advance our contribution toward Gross National Product.

“Let’s allow the election to hold to show the world that this generation of Igbos and youths are determined to preserve the legacies of their forebears and indeed surpass those records.” he said.