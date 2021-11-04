Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Anambra residents are reportedly fleeing the state ahead of Saturday Governorship election.

The high mobilization of security personnel into the state, recent shooting and killings have put fear into the people.

The rising Insecurity in the state has been a source of worry in the build up to the November 6 guber elections.

The threat from pro Biafra groups that there will be no election, the IPOB sit-at-home and the resolve by the government to go ahead and ensure a free exercise have continued to raise tension.

Already many families have relocated to neighbouring states like Enugu and Imo states.

One of the fleeing residents said there was need to move his family to a safe place.

“My brother nobody knows what will happen in Anambra. Have you seen the influx of military personnel and Armoured Tanks?

“There is tension everywhere and people are moving their families to avoid being caught in the cross fire.

“With the threats from IPOB too, one is confused and afraid. These are difficult times so we have decided to move the family to Enugu until it’s all over.”