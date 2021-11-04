Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Ahead of the Nov 6 governorship election Anambra state, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Fr. Matthew Kukah, says nobody needs to die unnecessarily.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme, the fiery cleric stated that the only way the upcoming election can be adjudge to be successful is if no death is recorded.

The Convener of the National Peace Committee noted a lot of Nigerians have died unnecessarily in past elections, saying that the trend should not continue.

Kukah said that the most important thing is to make sure that nobody loses their life or suffers any unwanted injury in the Anambra election.

He said: “The most important parameter to consider the election success is that nobody needs to lose their life.

“Too many Nigerians have died unnecessarily. The most important thing is to make sure that nobody loses their life, nobody suffers any unwanted injury.

“It is the responsibility of INEC. The commission has a threshold that constitutes all we can consider free, fair and credible elections.

“But for me, over and above the election won’t be free, fair and credible if one person loses his life.”

Speaking further, Kukah said voter apathy in the Anambra governorship election will have a dire effect on the development of the state.

The Catholic bishop explained that voter apathy will affect the level of education and health and other sectors in the state.

He said: “Voter apathy is rampant across the world but voter apathy in Africa and Nigeria has consequences,” he said.

“It is not like the United States and other settled democracies where whether you vote or not, things happen to run on fine. Whether you elect the right person or not, it will not affect the level of education and health that they have in their environment.

“But for us in Nigeria and in Africa, election is war, a battle of life and survival. In part because if you vote for the wrong person, you could easily become a small dot in a big circle.

“You vote for the wrong person, you could easily end up with no road in your village, or school or health care facility.”