Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A Supervisory Presiding Officer in the ongoing gubernatorial election in Anambra state has absconded with result sheets.

The Collation Officer of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra announced this at the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awka, the state capital, during the final collation of results on Sunday.

Advertisement

He said because of the development, elections could not hold in the affected areas.

The final collation is ongoing.

Details later…