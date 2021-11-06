Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

There were ballot boxes snatching galore at Fegge Onitsha, commercial hub of Anambra state on Saturday during the gubernatorial election as unidentified gunmen stormed two polling units, Immaculate heart Catholic church and St Faith Catholic.Church, all in Fegge, and made away with ballot boxes.

It was gathered that the gunmen had on storming St Faith Catholic church located by Mbonu Ejike/Basden junction, in an L300 bus, started shooting indiscriminately to scare the voters and security operatives.

Their bus that was unmarked, drove straight to the ballot boxes and reportedly made away with two according to an impeccable inside source.

“I am sure they were two boxes but an INEC official from his hiding place said it was just one, it is not true, I saw it happened” said an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity.

Meanwhile the centre has been deserted by both the voters and security operatives for their lives .

In a similar development, another set of gunmen also stormed Immaculate Heart church Polling station along Ziks Avenue, Fegge where they shot into the air on arrival.

They allegedly made straight to the boxes and whisked one sway to an unknown destination even as voters and security operatives took to their heels.

According to a voter who simply identified himself as Orji, “I saw it happened, they came with L300 bus and started shooting indiscriminately into the air and on the process took away one of the ballot boxes”

“As you can see the whole place is now deserted, that is the end of the election here today, the INEC officials when they get back they should tell their story”

“Upon that the voting did not start on time, people turned out en mass in this polling station that housed about three to four polling units”

“The gunmen targeted when the votes would be in large number and struke, and all took to their heels including security men that were supposed to have responded fire for fire” he said.