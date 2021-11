Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates Dr Nkem Okeke has lost his polling booth.

He lost his polling booth after spending N10,000 per Voter. When it became certain he was losing the booth “he became desperate”. He tried to stop the vote count as security details reacted and released gun shots.

008 Etiti Awovu, Enugwu-Ukwu (Deputy Gov. Nkem Okeke’s Booth)



Registered voters -738

Accredited voters -114



APGA – 67

APC-24

Pdp-13

Apm-1

Adc-1

Lp-1

Ypp-3

–

