Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakub and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali have assured Anambra people of a credible election, and security of lives and property during Saturday’s election.

The duo spoke in Anambra state during a stakeholders meeting held at the INEC headquarters in Anambra State capital, Awka, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The INEC chairman said: “When we released the time table 11 mouths ago, it was as if the election would never come, but we are 4 days to the election, and the election is set to hold.

“I want to urge Anambra people to go out and vote the parties of their choice. We have received assurances from the security agencies and they said they are capable of ensuring security for all. On our part, we assure Anambra people it will be free, fair and credible election.

“The only issue we had was about card transfer. Some people transferred their cards to other local governments and some from other states. But the cards have been printed and sent to all the local government areas for distribution.

“Because of the technology deployed, we have been able to harvest the phone numbers of the people and we are now calling them and telling them to come for their cards. All is set, and on Saturday all the parties will sign the national peace accord. I look forward to seeing you again and to a very transparent election process,” Yakubu.

Also speaking to the stakeholders, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali who was represented by the state police Commisioner, Mr Echeng Eworo Echeng assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a hitch free election.

“The security situation in the state is better than it was two weeks ago. We have identified some more flashpoints, but we can handle that without problem. We have 85 percent of personnel and assets on ground.

“Our helicopters are down and we have gun boats to take care of the marines and we know the Navy will assist in that regard.

“We have already made deployments. We have done confidence building patrol and also met the stakeholders and I want to assure there is enough security on ground.

“We have sent signals to those who want to make trouble not to test our will. Those who tried last weekend had sad stories to tell, if at all they were able to get to their camps.

“Intel from DSS has been robust and we have been responding to their Intel. We have the support of the security commanders in the state. DSS, military, Navy NSCDC, FRSC and others have all deployed and by Thursday deployment would have been completed. All through, we are good to go.”