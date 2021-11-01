Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has reiterated that the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial election slated for November 6th, must hold because its a legitimate political process.

MASSOB made the resolution after their monthly National Meeting presided by her leader, Comr. Uchenna Madu.

The meeting warned that Anambra election most be Credible and Peaceful as having someone not elected by the people will have serious consequences.

The resolutions of the meeting reads:

“That having studied the political, economical, religious and social implications of non having a credible election in Anambra State and the political mourning that may erupt by imposing a non representative of Ndi Anambra as their governor, MASSOB declares that the Anambra Governorship election slated on November 6th 2021 will hold as announced by INEC.

“That the Anambra state governorship election must be peaceful and, credible as MASSOB have issued out instructions to our 21 LGA coordinators, 3 senatorial zonal leaders, 310 provincial administrators and all MASSOB securities to assist in effecting a peaceful and credible election in Anambra State.

“That MASSOB have encouraged the Independent Electoral Commission to go ahead without distraction in conducting the governorship election this weekend.

“That MASSOB advised the people of Anambra state and other residents in Anambra to exercise ther fundamental and constitutional rights of electing their next governor because Anambra political space will never be in vacuum.

“That MASSOB position on this weekend Anambra governoship election is for the interest of Ndigbo, we can never allow or give unfortunate legal room for outsiders to dictate our political and economic future.”

The pro-Biafra group maintained that their position on Anambra guber doesn’t in any way affect their resolve in Biafra restoration

“That MASSOB position does not mean derailment of the Biafra struggle for actualization and restoration. We must always consider the overall interest of Ndigbo first before group or individual interest.”