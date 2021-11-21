Advertisement

The Abia State government is on a war path with the state chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) over the delay in the completion of the Osisioma traffic interchange on the Enugu –Port Harcourt expressway.

APGA state chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere had alleged that the federal government suspended the flyover project over poor quality job and not meeting the required standard by the federal ministry of Works.

According to the APGA chairman; “The Federal Ministry of Works discovered that the Osisioma Ngwa Bridge may not be strong enough to withstand pressure from heavy duty trucks, hence the decision to suspend works on it.”

However,the State Commissioner for Information, Chief Eze Chikamnayo, explained that the commissioning project is being delayed due to the ongoing reconstruction of the Tonimas –Alaoji section of the expressway.

He disclosed that the flyover has been completed with the physical structures modeled awaiting alignment when the reconstruction of the road will be completed.

Blaming the federal government for the delay in the commissioning of the flyover, Chikamnayo described the APGA in the state as a dead party awaiting burial, saying that its state chairman, Reverend Augustine Ehiemere spoke out of ignorance as he is not the spokesman of the federal ministry of works or the company handling the reconstruction of the road.

He urged the federal government to hasten to complete the road to enable the flyover to be put to use, adding that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has improved the infrastructure of the state from what he met in 2015.

“APGA in Abia State is a dead party. Its chairman, Reverend Augustine Ehiemere is an undertaker who has killed the party in the state. Ehiemere is an undertaker, a stranded politician that killed APGA in Abia State. APGA in Abia state is a party in the mortuary and the date of the burial has been fixed by Rev. Ehiemere. He is looking for people who will attend the funeral of Abia APGA. Under Rev. Ehiemere as party chairman, Dr. Alex Otti left APGA, everybody that is anybody in APGA in the state has left the party. So, he is looking for relevance. Ehiemere is a drowning man looking for any form of straw to clutch in.

“Augustine Ehiemere is neither the spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Works nor the ministry which awarded the contract for the road. He is not in a position to speak about bridges, interchanges and road construction. He is not an Engineer, he is not the spokesman of FERMA and he is not the spokesman to the contractors who are handling the road. Ehiemere is a meddlesome interloper. I was Commissioner for Information in 2014; I have records to show that all the roads in Ogbor Hill, Obikabia , Osokwa , MCC, Ochefu and others were impassable. While former Gov. Theodore Orji did lots of work in setting up the administrative infrastructure in Umuahia, Gov. Ikpeazu has done unquantifiable good work in rebuilding Aba and Abia State. People like Ehiemere should be ignored because he is an irrelevant politician.

“The Enugu-Port Harcourt is under construction as awarded by the federal government. Are you aware that in states where their traffic interchanges have started functioning that they don’t have ongoing construction work on the road? If you go to Rivers State, their flyovers are built on the existing roads that are in motorable condition. If you go to Ebonyi State, the interchanges are on existing motorable roads but as we are building the Osisioma interchange, the federal government is building the Enugu –Port Harcourt expressway.

“The federal government is yet to complete the reconstruction of the Tonimas junction to Alaoji section. Are you aware that before you can put any interchange into use, the federal road must be aligned with the interchange? Alignment of roads must wait for the completion of the construction of the road. When ex Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha was building the Okigwe roundabout on the Enugu –Port Harcourt expressway, he had to wait until the construction of that road came to that point and was aligned before they decided the actual perimeter of the roundabout.

“Osisioma interchange is completed in principle, waiting for alignment. The physical structures are completed. It has been completely modeled awaiting alignment. All we need is for the federal government to hasten up the construction of the section from Tonimas to Alaoji to enable the alignment to be done and the project commissioned. Is it possible to commission the flyover in that situation without the completion of construction between Tonimas and Alaoji?

“Why does the APGA chairman rage over something he doesn’t have knowledge on? He just flew and began to talk about what he knows nothing about. Gov. Ikpeazu is anointed by God to rebuild Abia State.”