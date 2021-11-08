Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Eight persons were on Thursday injured while 17 others came out unhurt in an accident in Abba junction, by Nteje-Awka expresses;, Anambra State.

The crash which occured around 8.35am involved three vehicles, a green color Mark tanker and two buses.

An eyewitness said the Truck driver overtook wrongfully, left his lane, and rammed into the oncoming vehicles on a single carriage way and crashed.

Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi attributed the cause of the crash to wrongful overtaking.

While wishing the injured victims quick recovery, Irelewuyi urged motoring public to give full concentration to driving and also ensure the roads were clear before overtaking.

He said, “A Serious Road traffic crash Occurred at Abba Junction, by Nteje-Awka express way today 25th November, 2021 at about 0835hrs.

“The probable cause of the serious crash was attributed to Wrongful Overtaking.

“25 people were involved in the crash, comprising 20 male adult, and 5 female adult. 8 persons comprising 6 male adult and 2 female adult were injured, while 17 came out unhurt.

“The injured victims were taken to an undisclosed hospital by good Samaritans before the arrival of FRSC rescue team.

“FRSC personnel on ground are controlling traffic caused by the by obstruction of the RTC vehicles. Effort is being made to ensure obstruction caused is cleared.”