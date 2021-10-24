Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The National Working Committee (NWC), of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has approved the suspension of The Anambra state chairman of the party, Mr Wester Okonkwo and the secretary, Mr Kay Anyachor for “anti-party activities”.

This is coming 13 days to the Anambra state governorship election.

The party, in a letter signed by its National Secretary, Shehu Musa Gabam, said the duo have shown gross insubordination and lack of capacity to unite the party in the state.

According to him, the NWC had approved their suspension from office in line with articles 19.4 and 6 of the party’s constitution 2018 as amended.

The letter directed the suspended chairman and secretary to hand over to their deputies, Mr Cyril Chineuba and Johnpsul Iloduba respectively with immediate effect pending further investigations and decision of the party.

SDP had also directed the two deputies to take over the office for smooth administration of the party.

Reacting to the suspension, Okonkwo said that he remained the authentic state chairman of SDP in Anambra.

According to him, he was elected via a state Congress and not appointed, insisting that nobody could remove him apart from the people who elected him.

While swearing in the acting state chairman on Sunday in Awka, the national deputy chairman of the party, chief Arinze Ekelem, said he regretted that Okonkwo betrayed the party when it needed him most.

According to him, despite his suspension, the party is strong and ready for the forthcoming governorship election.

The acting chairman, in his acceptance speech, said that he would do everything humanly possible to move the party to greater height in the state.

He promised to work according to the rules and regulations governing the party.