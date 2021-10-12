Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Ezra Yakusak as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC)

The appointment is for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987.

The appointment is with effect from 27th November, 2021.

Advertisement

Until his appointment, Dr Yakusak, who holds a PhD in commercial law from the Ahmadu Bello University, was the Director, Policy and Strategy, NEPC.

He has also served as Secretary to the Governing Board of the Council.