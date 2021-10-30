Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Reasons given by the immediate past Enugu commissioner for lands Victor Nnam have long been punctured just as fresh facts emerge that he will face probe.

The alleged rot in his ministry reportedly led to series of petitions to the DSS and the State House of Assembly.

Some heads in the ministry were also accused of collaborating with the commissioner to allegedly perpetrate land revocations, racketeering and grabbing.

“Worried by the sharp practices in the ministry under Dr.Nnam’s watch, which is capable of giving the government bad name and image , the concerned workers petitioned the security agents and House of Assembly, threatening to embark on street protest if they are not investigated and brought to book before it becomes too late.

“It was on the strength of the petition that the affected workers in the Ministry were redeployed to other ministries and parastatals by the state government. No worker was sacked by state government as claimed by the Commissioner in his sudden resignation letter.

“The Commissioner before his resignation was under investigation. He was with us in Government House Enugu on Wednesday,” the worker stated.

“It would be recalled that some weeks ago, the Enugu State House of Assembly invited the Commissioner, but instead of honouring the invitation as required and expected of him, he took to the social media and disparaging and maligning the House of Assembly members for inviting him to the House.

‘He later swallowed pride and appeared before the House of Assembly members on his bended knees

“It was also disclosed that the House of Assembly had after his appearance on the floor recommended to the Governor in writing to sack him, but immediately he got the hint of his impending sack, he hurriedly resigned and made the resignation letter public.

A source in Government House, disclosed that his sudden resignation will not stop the ongoing investigations of his activities and that of the redeployed workers from Ministry who collaborated with him.