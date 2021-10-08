Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Anambra state chapter says it is “laughable” for Gov. Willie Obiano, called out of his sleeping slumber on the increasing insecurity in the state to be casting aspersions on the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

In a statement signed by APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Okelo Madukaife, the party knocked the governor for failing in his duty on security of the state

Advertisement

“It is shameful that Anambra state has a governor who can, in the tail end of his second term not interpret a conditional statement, nor official diplomacy.

“There was no plan on State of Emergency. Malami, called Obiano out of his sleep and back to duty successfully, hoping that he does not drift under an illusive assurance.

“To think that the governor visit to Abuja on Oct. 7, 2021 was the first since August 2020.It is an APC feat,” Okelo said.

On Presidency cabal, he said that Its not worth any time spent, nothing that “this is not the right time for baseless conspiracy theories but a time to prove that some avoidable damages can be salvaged.

“Anambra does not need to be afflicted by the enemy called average in needless comparisons. We have a problem to solve and it will be solved by a governor and a leader, not a presidency gossip.

“I agree! President Muhammadu Buhari wants a free and fair election in Anambra state. Its unequivocal.

“Yes, Malami might be a nember of APC Campaign Council, but not a member of ANDY UBA CAMPAIGN ORGANISATION. I wish the governor was leading a party in reality to understand the difference.

“Malami cannot deny being APC, just like Obiano cannot deny being APGA. Did Obiano forget that Buhari is APC? If the strategy is to cause insecurity, Obiano’s counter strategy should be to forestall it, not to fester it, do the Pontius Pilate, continue campaigns only for his party, at the expense of others, boycott meetings that could assist him and run to Abuja on hearing ‘State of…’, before what follows.

“The allegation goes to no issue, as we return to the facts before a negligent governor, eager to keep a job, but not the lives of his citizens. ‘ Less than 15 lives’ he says. Umu mmadu !

“If APC has no grassroot support as the embattled governor who has lost at least 13 statutory members holding elective office to APC says, granite-hard eyes darting, why not enter the house, declare sleep – at-home, and drink champagne with the real she-governor? At least there is an easy win ahead, or so he dreams.

“Okelo Madukaife is still my name and APC is my party,”.

Meanwhile, the President has assured that election will hold in Anambra state and it will be free and fair. He’s firm on that.

APGA stakeholders in the said Obiano had paid the President official over the rumoured State of Emergency plan in the state, adding that Buhari has known Anambra to be the safest state in Nigeria for seven years plus.

“He’s not in support of those using his name to ‘make insinuations and do things’. State of emergency in Anambra is not in his books.

“ANAMBRA is APGA! APC does not exist in Anambra. It has no roots in Anambra state. If we go to the polls, APGA will win and win hands down.

“Malami’s comment on state of emergency is very unfortunate. He is a member of the national campaign committee of the APC candidate in Anambra state. If that is their strategy, they have failed already,” they warned.