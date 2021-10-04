Advertisement

Below is the eligibility list for promotion examination. It depicts the early signs of incompetence of the newly appointed acting controller general, Mr. Jere – who according to information available to 247ureports.com has been lobbying for extension of his term in office – albeit his due date of retirement in few months time.

Careful examination of the list shows the promotion examination list includes persons that are not eligible to be included in the list. Many of the persons whose name appears on the list are due for retirement in the next few months – particularly those who date of birth reads 1961. Those born in 1961 are supposed to retire in 2021 – according to civil service rules.

In addition, the list also includes persons who have exhausted their 35year in service. For instance, anyone whose date of first appointment [DOFA] reads 1986 is due for retirement in 2021 reflecting 35years of service.

See list below: