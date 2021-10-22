Advertisement

The Biafra National Guard (BNG) under the Command of General Innocent Orji,the General Commanding Officer BNG is dissatisfied with the occupying Nigerian State government for flouting the ultimatum given for the release of nineteen (19) Innocent men and women unjustly accused of treasonable felony for simply expressing their rights to self-determination as enshrined in International law and instruments.

These prisoners of conscience unfairly imprisoned for a technical 28 years whose final judgement was due at Federal High Court 2, Awka yesterday being 20th October, 2021 viz; Mrs. Onyekachi Orji, Miss Okwudiri Bassey, Uche Idikaigbo, Micheal Okezie, Uchenna Nicholas, Peter Igbokwe, Ikechukwu Aghara, Chima Asor, and Chinweike Irondi.

Others are Sabastine Amadi, Casmir Odakara, Ojemba Anyanwu, Eni Kalu, Ndubuisi Okam, Ikechukwu Chinwem, Emmanuel Orji, Chukwuma Kalu, Chidiebere Chikwem and Mmaduabuchi Asika.

The Biafran Supreme Military Council of Administration (BSMCA) has also taken cognise of the refusal to immediately and unconditionally free the Radio Biafra Director and Leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a London based Biafra Activist today 21st October, 2021 at the Federal High Court, Abuja 21st October, 2021.

For calling our demands a bluff, BSMCA shall go ahead and RE-DECLARE, RE-AFFIRM and RESTORE the Sovereign State Of Biafra, as a continuation of the labours of our Heroes past ably led by our Eternal Leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

As a reminder to all, Biafra became a Sovereign Nation in 1967, with full autonomy for three years during which a genocidal war was perpetrated against Indigenous Biafrans with the collaboration of Britain, Russia, the Arab League and other allied forcing Biafra into re-annexation to the British colony – Nigeria.

The Council is emphatically stating that we make neither peace nor war with the occupying Nigerian government or its allies as we move to implement our Rights to Self-determination as enshrined in the United Nations Declaration On The Rights Of Indigenous People (UNDRIP) Articles 2, 3 and 4 which states that; “Indigenous peoples and individuals are free and equal to all other peoples and individuals and have the right to be free from any kind of discrimination, in the exercise of their rights, in particular that based on their indigenous origin or identity.”

“Indigenous peoples have the right to self-determination. By virtue of that right they freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development.”

Also “Indigenous peoples, in exercising their right to self-determination, have the right to autonomy or self-government in matters relating to their internal and local affairs, as well as ways and means for financing their autonomous functions.”

If exercising our natural right to self-determination is a crime, then I, General Innocent Orji shall commit that crime over and over again.

If fighting for Self-determination is a crime, then all world renowned freedom fighters all committed a crime; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. of America, Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Mahatma Ghandi of India, Nnamdi Azikiwe of Nigeria, George Washington, Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Jomo Kenyatta of Kenya, all committed a crime.

But if these men were honoured and the quest for Self-determination was acknowledged and recognized, then Biafra deserve same recognition and honour.

The Council hereby warns the occupying Nigeria government and its allies to steer clear of the RE-DECLARATION of the sovereignty of our beloved Nation, whichsoever country that provides any form of support to the occupying Nigeria state as it occurred in 1967 shall face series of natural disasters and any form of flying object that crosses Biafra Land shall never land and shall become inoperable.

Such a Nation/Country shall face the wrath of the Ancient Of Days the Almighty God Of Biafrans – CHIUKWUOKIKEABIAMA as in the days of Pharaoh.

BNG make bold to state that the time has come to claim our total freedom from subjugation, neo-colonialism, state sponsored terrorism, genocidal annihilation of Indigenous Biafran and a total collapse of the system that forcefully re-annexed us.

We are divinely and adequately prepared to defend our internal and external territorial borders, boundaries and all her intercontinental shelves and therefore urge world powers and leaders to recognize the Sovereignty of The State Of Biafra.

We hereby invite the United Nations (UN) to summon a meeting of world powers to recognize the Sovereignty of The State Of Biafra as the re-declaration, re-affirmation and restoration of the State of Biafra is inevitable and sacrosanct.

Comrade AGWU FRANCIS,

BNG, SPOKESPERSON.